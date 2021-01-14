PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As more vaccinations are given out, we're learning more about some of the side effects people might see.
Legacy Health's Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melinda Muller said Legacy Health has given more than 15,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, so they're getting a better understanding of the side effects from it.
"I do think that even though we’re still ramping up and it came pretty quickly, I think we do have a fairly large-scale experience now to show that it’s safe," Muller said.
When Muller got her vaccination, she said her side effects were mild.
"My arm was sore for several days, a little more than I expected. Felt more like when I got my tetanus shot than a flu shot. I got it in the morning and was tired that afternoon, went to bed a little early but by the time I woke up the next morning, other than feeling a little sore, I felt just fine," Muller said.
Muller said there are a range of side effects someone may feel after being vaccinated.
"Most people have the sore arm. Probably more than half are feeling a little tired or achy and the more severe feelings of like - feeling you have a fever or kind of, you know, feeling really, really sick, that’s less common," she said.
She said she's seen a few employees have symptoms on the severe side, but she stresses it's rare.
"Feeling like their throat is getting a little tight, rash and itchy and feeling a little lightheaded is the spectrum there," Muller said. "We have had a few times where we’ve had to take people to the emergency room, to be precautionary, people have been fine and that’s been true across the country. It’s not common, but it’s not unheard of.”
If you do feel any side effects, Muller said they're often short-lived.
"Feeling tender at the site is probably the thing that lasts the longest," Muller said. "Most people are feeling back to normal in a day or two."
Even after you get the vaccine though, Muller said it's important to continue following those COVID-19 precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing.
