PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Staying safe during the pandemic has meant turning down invitations to social gatherings, sometimes making for uncomfortable situations.

FOX 12 spoke with a doctor at Legacy Health about how to navigate those COVID-19 conversations and staying safe.

“There is another bump in the road that we didn’t want, none of us wanted,” said Dr. Lynnea Lindsay, regarding the Omicron surge. “It’s heightened people’s anxiety again and people are asking questions that they thought they were behind them.”

Lindsay, a director of Behavioral Health Services at Legacy, says many of those questions center around social gatherings and if and when it’s safe to go.

“We’re going to come into graduations, weddings, all of those things all over again,” Lindsay said.

She adds, when considering going out, there are three important things to ask yourself:

1. How many people are going?

2. What are the safety protocols?

3. What is the health status of those in attendance?

Lindsay says these conversations are successful when approached from a place of curiosity rather than judgement.

To do that, she says try to lead with “I” statements.

“’I am choosing now to lay low,’” Lindsay says as an example. “’I cannot attend’ or ‘I am not able to attend right now.’ Avoid broaching the subject about why they are gathering or why they feel it’s a good idea.”

Lindsay says it’s hard to draw a line between an event that’s safe and unsafe. For now, she says people should avoid large gatherings for the next couple of weeks.

If you do have to attend an event, Lindsay recommends wearing a high filtration mask and getting there early.

“Go a little bit early and scope out the situation and see if you can be seated away or if there is a way to distance yourself,” Lindsay says. “Really trust your boundaries, set your boundaries and honor your boundaries.”