PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Monday was an exciting day for Legacy Health, as they became the first hospital in Oregon to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The health system has three ultra-cold freezers that will be used to store vaccines: two in Oregon and one in southwest Washington. As far as Oregon goes, vaccines arrived at the Holladay Park site in Portland just after 7 a.m., and at the Meridian Park site in Tualatin around 6:40 a.m. Both deliveries contained one package of 975 doses, the minimum order size from Pfizer. The freezers Legacy has can each hold hundreds of thousands of doses of vaccine.
“When they ship over to us, they come in what looks like plastic pizza boxes. So they’re just vials just laid out in the boxes, and we just can slide that ultra cold-tolerant pizza box into the freezers and then much like a frozen pizza we take it out, and thaw it out, and deploy it afterward,” said
Dr. Dominic Chan leads the COVID-19 vaccination process at Legacy Health.
Dr. Chan says they’ll be distributing and administering vaccines in a manner that maximizes equity. He also says he believes as time goes on, we will see community events of mass vaccinations.
