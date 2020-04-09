PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Legacy Health says it can now run hundreds of COVID-19 tests per day, and some patients can get results in as little as 15 minutes.
Dr. Nick Kashey is the medical director at Legacy Health. He says they've significantly increased their testing capability and are now being able to run 600 to 800 tests a day.
For drive-through testing, people can't just pull up and ask for a test. They must have an appointment scheduled.
Dr. Kashey says people will be tested based on CDC guidelines.
He says getting tested typically begins with a patient having a virtual visit with a doctor, and if the doctor determines they qualify for a test, an appointment will be made for them at one of Legacy Health's testing sites.
"It's been a seamless process. We've gotten a lot of great feedback from patients who are impressed with how quickly they can get seen, get tests scheduled, drive through," said Dr. Kashey. "We take a sample while the patient is in the car, they don't have to get out of their car, and drive away and get the results back to them."
For the COVID-19 drive-through test, the average turn-around time for results is one to two days.
Dr. Kashey says their urgent care centers now offer the COVID-19 Rapid test, which yields results in about 15 minutes.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
