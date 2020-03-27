PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Maintaining a healthy home life and productive day is hard enough during this new age of COVID-19 everyone is living through, but imagine doing all of that, and being on the front lines of this health crisis.
Monique Carter, a nurse at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, has been redeployed. She’s still calming fears and being supportive, but her new role is in Employee Health at Legacy, helping her coworkers as she triages calls for their COVID-19 hotline.
“It is a big change for me,” Carter said. “One of the big things that I keep hearing is, ‘We’re in unprecedented times,’ and, ‘This is something new.’”
Carter addresses questions and concerns her coworkers have about potential COVID-19 symptoms, recent travel, and possible exposure.
“I’m very comfortable,” she said. “I’m known in my community, among my family and friends. I’m kind of the go-to person that people call. You know, ‘I’m having this symptom, what should I do?’”
Monique says she’s used to multitasking because she has six children. She’s also been a nurse for more than 20 years, so being able to maintain a healthy life-balance right now is something Carter has prepared for.
“Be forgiving," Carter said. "Be forgiving of yourself and patient with one another.”
In novel times, Carter reminds herself of these questions:
- “What is your secure base?"
- What are things that you’re just undoubtedly confident about and things that you’ve done and that have helped you be grounded in the past?”
Carter reminds people to be gracious with information. If you learn about free childcare, faith-based services, mental health venues or otherwise, remember that you may be someone’s only resource in your community, and it’s so important to share.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
