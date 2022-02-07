PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses at Legacy Health say they're overworked and understaffed, and now they've launched an online petition to draw attention to their frustrations.

In a post at gopetition.com, the nurses say they have not been paid enough for working in hazardous conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. They feel it's unsafe for patients and unbearable for staff.

The nurses also say there's an inconsistency in COVID-19, allowing COVID-positive staff to work. Plus, the nurses say they've had to deal with threats to their personal safety and private property.

While the petition is written by nurses, they say it's intended to include every staff member from doctors to technicians to kitchen staff.

Legacy Health responded to the petition with a statement from Senior Vice President Lisa Goren:

"Legacy Health shares the concerns of our valued health care staff who have been at the forefront of supporting our communities during the pandemic. They have worked for more than two years under incredibly stressful, difficult circumstances, and they continue to support one another and provide excellent care to our patients. Starting early in the pandemic, Legacy created policies and practices aimed specifically at fair compensation and staff wellness. These measures included compensating staff despite temporary service closures, paying bonuses, providing increased wellness support and implementing recruitment and redeployment strategies aimed to alleviate the strain on our frontline clinical staff. We are prioritizing work to address nationwide staffing shortages and employee retention as a continuation of our commitment to our teams across Legacy. Our mission is good health and it starts with our own people. We are committed to this mission, and we are dedicated to creating a culture at Legacy where all our people feel heard, supported, engaged and safe."

As of Monday morning, the petition had more than 1,200 signatures.