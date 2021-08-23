PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As hospitalizations continue to rise across Oregon due to COVID-19, Legacy Health has made the decision to pause non-urgent medical procedures to reduce the strain felt by hospital staff and patients.

Effective Monday, all non-urgent surgical procedures at Legacy Health hospitals will be paused for a two-week period. Legacy said the pause will help create bed capacity inside hospitals for critically ill patients. Patients who have scheduled procedures will be contacted by their provider to reschedule, or they can reach out directly to determine if their procedure is impacted.

"We will continue to assess and modify scheduled procedures throughout the organization to ensure we have the right resources available to care for the needs of our communities," Legacy said in a release Monday.

Just last week, Legacy reinstated pandemic restrictions for visitors due to the rise in cases and hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that there were 937 people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. OHA also said there are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 657 total and 349 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,172.

OHA released its COVID-19 forecast last Friday. The agency's modeling predicts that the state could see 5,250 cases and 300 new hospitalizations per day between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7 if transmission rates stay the same.

Hundreds of National Guard members were activated last week, filling roles to help out frontline health care workers. The deployment puts 500 soldiers on the ground, but Governor Kate Brown has authorized up to 1,500 to be utilized.