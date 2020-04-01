NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Legacy Health has received much needed personal protective equipment thanks to a manufacturing company in Newberg.
Legacy Health has eight hospitals in Oregon and southwest Washington, and was in desperate need of face shields.
A-dec, a family-owned dental equipment manufacturing company, will now convert part of its plant to make face shields for health care workers.
The face shields attach to air purifying respirator helmets, which are worn during certain invasive procedures.
The shields are an absolute necessity for health care workers. They provide protection against airborne illnesses, against COVID-19, and other respiratory diseases.
There's a shortage of those shields across the United States.
"Honestly, we were down to about two days left of these before we were going to be completely out of them," said Bryan Goodin with Legacy Health.
Legacy uses as many as 2,000 of the shields a day at its eight hospitals.
When A-dec heard about the need, the company put its product engineers to work on it. Within two weeks, engineers went from concept to product.
Legacy says the new shields are better than what they were using. The material is more durable, so the shields can be sterilized and reused.
A-dec is also able to keep more people employed after developing and now manufacturing the shields that provide protection during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
