PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Legacy Health is bringing back its pandemic restrictions for visitors.

Legacy Health is limiting visitors to its facilities - regardless of their vaccination status. Administrators say the surge in the Delta variant in the Pacific Northwest has resulted in patient and staff exposures to the virus.

From now on, no visitors for any adult patient will be allowed. Administrators say they realize this is a difficult step to take.

"We've seen a dramatic rise in the number of visitors that are COVID positive coming to visit which has caused some infections in both staff and patients, and we really felt in order to be safe for both our patients and the hospital, and also for our staff, that we really needed to do everything we could to reduce the chance of infection in the hospitals," said Dr. Melinda Muller, Interim Chief Medical Officer.

There are a few exceptions to the no visitor policy: Adult patients in the emergency room can have one adult visitor until they're admitted and they must pass a COVID screening; those with disabilities are allowed one support person; a patient can have a visitor help when they're discharged; and new mothers can have one visitor during their stay.

"I know it's a contentious topic and people have strong passions about it, but if you really want to help your health care workers and help people be available for when you get sick - mask and vaccinate," Dr. Muller said.

Legacy Health says families will need to provide a contact with whom the care team can communicate, and they will try to arrange virtual visits.