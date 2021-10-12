PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The state deadline for heath care workers in Oregon to be fully vaccinated is less than a week away, and officials at Legacy Health say they have taken big strides in getting their employees to get the shot ahead of that deadline.

Legacy required all of its employees to get vaccinated by Sept. 30 or be placed on unpaid administrative leave by Oct. 1. Officials say that requirement worked. Legacy says it has increased its vaccination rate among its 14,000 employees with at least one dose from 85 percent to more than 95 percent.

After the Sept. 30 deadline, Legacy did place 794 employees on administrative leave for not meeting the requirement. As of Oct. 11, about 100 of them are now moving forward with getting vaccinated, leaving remaining employees on unpaid leave.

FOX 12 asked Legacy officials if they had any outreach plans to get the hundreds of remaining unvaccinated employees to change their minds. They say at this point, those employees may just need more time as they've already been given access to plenty of educational resources.

"We've had a team of pharmacist, clinicians, employee health nurses," said Sonja Steves, senior vice president of human resources at Legacy. "They've been hosting education forums, they've attended team huddles, they've offered to meet individually one-on-one with employees, we even opened a confidential hotline, so that people can call with questions and concerns anonymously."

Legacy officials say their previous outreach efforts did make progress with two groups in particular: Black and American Indian employees. They say vaccination rates have no exceeded 90 percent in both groups.

Meanwhile, hundreds of employees did submit religious or medical exemption requests. Legacy says the majority were denied, but the door is still open for unvaccinated employees.

Any employee who starts their vaccine series by Oct. 18 is eligible to return to work once fully vaccinated. Those who choose not to get vaccinated will be terminated on Oct. 19.

Legacy says employees who decide to get vaccinated after termination will be eligible for rehire once they are fully vaccinated.