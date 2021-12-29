PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Legacy Health announced Wednesday that they are updating their visitor policy as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the counties they serve.

Gov. Brown extends state of emergency to June 2022 as Oregon prepares for Omicron surge SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she has once again extended the state of emergency declaration in Oregon.

The new restrictions go into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Legacy says by restricting the number of people in their facilities to the minimum necessary, they can "reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread to staff and patients."

The new restrictions are similar to those Legacy has implemented during other COVID-19 surges. The new policies are:

No visitors for adult hospital patients.

No visitors for adult outpatient clinics.

Labor & Delivery patients will be allowed one visitor during their stay.

Adult emergency department patients will be allowed one visitor until they are admitted for inpatient care.

Pediatric patients in the emergency department or in inpatient or outpatient settings will continue to be allowed two visitors; these visitors must be parents or caregivers.

Unity Center for Behavioral Health will continue to not allow visitors on adult units and does not allow visitors in its psychiatric emergency department. Pediatric patients will be allowed up to two visitors; these visitors must be a parent or guardian.

Patients at end-of-life will continue to be allowed up to eight visitors.

In outpatient ambulatory surgery settings, a patient may have a visitor come in at discharge for follow-up care instructions and pick-up.

Patients with a disability will continue to have one support person, as required by law.

Legacy says they are recommending that all visitors at their hospitals be vaccinated or test negative for the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,900 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state. OHA also reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths.

More information about visitor policies at Legacy Health hospitals can be found here.