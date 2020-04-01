Legacy Health using lessons from the past in the fight against COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Legacy Health in Portland is taking lessons learned from the past to train staff and help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Ebola outbreak several years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center as an Ebola Assessment Hospital. That gave the hospital the ability to receive, isolate and safely care for patients. At the time it was the only special pathogen unit serving the Portland metropolitan area.
Instead of letting the program end as Ebola died down, the hospital decided to maintain it.
“We knew there were probably other high risk infectious diseases that we needed to continue our training and we felt it was important to continue that,” said Susan Diskin, Legacy interim manager of infection, prevention and control.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the hospital has dispersed the specially trained staff to train others at their other hospitals.
“We were deployed to help make bed-side nurses and direct care healthcare professionals confident in their PPE or their personal protective equipment,” said registered nurse Celeste Weber.
The hospital system is using the information to provide training and added safety measures for those on the front lines of the virus. The program combines infection prevention with employee health and a team on top of the changing guidelines.
“It was just really helpful to have somebody that could stay on top of that information for them so when they came in the morning they had someone to say hey this is what changed overnight,” Diskin said.
Hospital staff say there were important lessons learned years ago that they are able to put into practice now.
“When we are there, there is just an added element of security and like I said calm in the face of something that is really frightening,” Weber said.
