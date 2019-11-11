VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - An employee at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center goes the extra mile every Veterans Day for patients who have served.
George Pobi, a Marine Corps veteran himself, can usually be found in the halls of the hospital, helping maintain patient care equipment in his role as a clinical engineering lead.
But Pobi is also proud to have started several recognition programs for veterans in the hospital.
Every day of the year, patients who have served receive American flags posted by staff to the outside of their doors. In addition to that, on Veterans Day, Pobi hand-delivered a certificate of appreciation and thanked patients for their service to our country.
There also is a board in the entrance to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center with photos of employees and their family members who were in the military. Pobi created this Legacy tradition in the late 90s.
“I’ve always had that instilled in me to be respectful of our vets and thank people for their service,” Pobi said. “Meeting patients on gurneys in the elevators, and I’ll see a big U.S. Navy tattoo, and I’ll say, ‘Hey sailor! How you doin’?’ And their eyes light up. Yeah, it means something. It was a defining time in all our lives.”
On Monday, George visited patients with his colleague, Joe Scheeler. Scheeler is a Navy veteran and chaplain at the hospital. They met 99-year-old Fred Vogel, who served in the Air Force during World War II. He’s two months shy of turning 100.
“There were good times and there were bad times,” Vogel said. “I mean, the guys were good and everything, but you didn’t have many friends because you didn’t want to lose your friends … I don’t want to remember that part of the stuff, I want to remember the fact that we won, luckily.”
Pobi’s effort are about honoring the commitment and contribution veterans made for our country not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year.
“Makes them feel special,” Pobi said. “Makes them feel like what they did was wroth it.”
Pobi’s program also honors veterans who pass away in the hospital with a memorial service and draping ceremony using a burial flag.
