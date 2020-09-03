PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 spoke with a legal expert on Thursday as several people face civil disorder charges in connection with recent demonstrations in Portland.
On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon announced that Hugo Ryan Berteau-Pavy, 26, of Portland, and Joshua Warner, 25, of Beaverton, face civil disorder charges in separate cases after targeting the eyes of law enforcement officers with high-powered lasers. Earlier this week, the attorney’s office announced that another person was facing federal prison time for throwing a helmet at a Portland police officer during a riot.
On Thursday, Mayor Wheeler also shared strong words in response to the president’s threat to issue some kind of stop on federal funds in Portland:
I will say this, again with regard to his threat to withdraw critical federal resources, those are safety net resources,” Wheeler said. “They’re food resources, housing resources, education resources, the resources that our business leaders are relying on to help get their small businesses through the COVID crisis. To even threaten to withdraw those resources because the president of the United States doesn’t like the mayors of particular cities is both unconscionable and it is purely political.
The federal civil disorder charges people are facing come after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office previously announced it would not prosecute certain charges related to protests. Tung Yin, a law professor at Lewis & Clark Law School, said whenever there is an overlap of federal and state jurisdiction, concerns can arise if there are significantly different penalties for the crimes.
Yin said penalties tend to be much harsher in federal court. He said in Portland right now, there is the question of who is ending up in federal court prosecution versus who is being released because of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office’s policy.
“It seems like this is more the U.S. Attorney just stepping in, saying well, you're not going to prosecute any of these people, so I'm going to,” Yin said. “The other concern I think we would have is a federal overreach … You could see the U.S. Attorney stepping in and saying look, we've got to protect federal property, if the Multnomah County DA's not going to step in and prosecute these wrongdoers, then we're going to do that. I think that's understandable. But if it's the broader sort of Portland downtown, you know, moving beyond the courthouse to other areas, then I think it's fair to ask, is this really a federal issue?”
FOX 12 went through a number of civil disorder charges issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Thursday but did not find any of the alleged crimes related to a federal officer or a federal building. Some of those charges were related to crimes against Portland police officers and a Portland firefighter.
Concerning Trump putting a stop on federal funds, Yin said as far as legality, there are ways in which the president and Congress can lawfully condition federal funding upon states and cities agreeing to certain conditions.
“Generally speaking, we’re talking about a small amount of the funding that would be lost,” Yin said. “And generally speaking, we’re talking about where Congress and the president have agreed by Congress passing a bill and the president signing it into law. That these conditions help carry out the purpose of the bill. And those conditions are not present here with the president’s apparent threat to withhold funding from Portland and other cities.
Yin said he wouldn’t be too concerned as a Portland resident about the president’s threat.
