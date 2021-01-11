PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the House will vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, it marks a historic moment for our nation.
"Now to be impeached a second time in the same term, is unprecedented it has never happened before," Lewis & Clark Law Professor, Tung Yin said.
Yin says with Democrats holding majority in the House, it only takes a majority to refer to impeach the president, which Yin says is the equivalent to an indictment.
Yin believes the vote could get done in a short time period.
But can that impeachment trial continue in the Senate, if the president is no longer in office?
"I think if you look textually at the constitution the answer is probably yes because the penalty for conviction in the Senate were it to occur, is removal from office but that would’ve already been achieved by the president’s departure on the 20th," Yin said.
Professor Yin says impeachment and conviction could bar any possibility of running for office again if that's imposed as a penalty.
He says on top of that forfeiture of the pension and Secret Service protection are also possible penalties.
He says this is what might happen if Trump tried to run again in 2024.
"The president, I guess ex-president might then defend in a lawsuit and say no that was invalid you can’t remove me and impose that conviction after I’m out of office. And now we might have a lawsuit over this," Yin said. "Now my guess for what it’s worth is that a court would probably stay out of it and issue a ruling that would say this is a political question, this sort of thing is not up to courts to decide, it’s really up to Congress. Congress imposed its penalty that’s good enough for us."
Yin says there's grey area in the constitution in terms of the rules and penalties for an impeachment trial.
"The constitution does not lay out in detail, the procedures and sort of rules for this. And in fairness our constitution is meant to be a framework, not a detailed nuts and bolts guide to every single little thing that could come up. That’s why our constitution is short and concise," Yin said.
Yin says that same question and reasoning applies if the president decided to pardon himself.
