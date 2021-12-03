Lemmy and Lila: Oregon Zoo welcomes two spotted-necked otters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An adorable pair of spotted-necked otters have recently joined the Oregon Zoo's Africa Rainforest section.

The zoo says it welcomed Lemmy and Lila last month. The new arrivals are playful and have a lot of character, according to care staff.

"Lemmy is a hoot," keeper Kaley McClung said. "He’s full of personality and very curious. He is excitable when it comes to food, and thinks he’s real tough until he’s startled by something. Lila is a very sweet and gentle little otter. She’s nine pounds of cuteness with a hint of stubborn."

McClung says the otters are still getting acclimated and tend to spend more time indoors when the weather’s chilly, but guests may see them venturing out periodically or snuggling up in one of their heated dens. The pair can be found in the area between flamingos and bats

Lemmy was born in 2014 at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo, while Lila was born in 2008 at the San Diego Zoo. She later moved to the Toronto Zoo.

According to the zoo, spotted-necked otters are listed as near-threatened on the IUCN Red list. Their numbers are in decline primarily due to habitat loss caused by agricultural land expansion, pollution and invasive species. Overfishing and poaching are additional threats to their survival.

The otters' transfer to the Oregon Zoo was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.