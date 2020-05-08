BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District says it hopes to have summer camp ready to go in July.
It offers full day and half day options. As you might imagine, organizers say it won’t look like summer camps of the past.
“It must be very challenging as we think about how to keep kids physically apart while also finding that time for them to connect to one another,” Felicita Monteblanco, THPRD board chair, said. “We're going to see a lot less throwing around of a frisbee and more hula hooping by yourself. And we have to be really thoughtful about drop-off and pickup of parents and make sure that everyone's not congregating at the same time. These are the things we're talking about that we're trying to figure out. I think the summer camps we grew up with, they will not look the same in 2020.”
Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation also says they will be cleaning and disinfecting like never before. As for kids wearing masks, Monteblanco says that is a real possibility.
