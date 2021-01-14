COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – After reopening New Year’s Day, the Eagle Creek Trail is now closed until further notice after stormy weather caused damage in the area.
When the trail reopened to the public on Jan. 1, hikers were very excited.
The Eagle Creek Trail had been closed for about three and a half years, following a massive wildfire that ignited September 2017. The Eagle Creek Fire burned 48,000 acres, leaving behind a charred area that required thousands of hours of restoration work.
Less than two weeks after its reopening, the Eagle Creek Trail was shut once again.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday morning that the trail and its recreation area are now closed until further notice.
Stormy weather earlier this week caused flooding and downed trees. That debris now needs removal, which will begin as soon as its deemed safe to do so, the Forest Service said.
The agency will work with the Pacific Crest Trail Association for the cleanup.
No estimate for the trail’s reopening was given Thursday.
