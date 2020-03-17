Let kids play outside–but keep social distancing top of mind, Oregon Health Authority says

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is encouraging families and kids to spend times outdoors as cases of COVID-19 spike across the country.
Health officials say it will help with immunity, as long as social distancing is top of mind. They are encouraging outdoor playdates but say getting together inside is not a good idea right now.
Rick Landers was at a park in Beaverton with his 7-year-old daughter, Ada, on Tuesday. He says being stuck inside is pretty tough with the nice weather, but they’ve been diligent about washing their hands. He says they’re aware of the social distancing guidelines right now. He says at a park, you can make space if you need to, but it’s still tough to do that with kids who want to interact with each other.
“The social distancing for kids is tough because you know 99 percent of what they do in school is about being social and learning to like play with one another and get along with one another and do activities and learn together,” Landers said. “It's not normal for them.”
Health officials say it’s important to think about the frequently touched surfaces, like playground equipment, and to have hand sanitizer nearby or the ability to wash your hands after play time.
OHA says while kids are out of school, grandparents and older adults may be watching kids, but it recommend holding off on that right now to protect people at risk.
According to health officials, the suggested space people should have between them for social distancing is six feet.
