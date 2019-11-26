MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Timberline Lodge will kick off its winter ski season Thursday, opening two lifts ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The lodge plans to open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. and continue operations seven days a week, weather permitting.
Initially, terrain will be limited to Bruno’s lift and the Pucci lift; More lifts will open as weather and snow conditions allow, according to officials.
The Summit Ski Area will be open for tubing Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Check condition updates on Timberline Lodge's website.
