PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group gathered in southwest Portland Wednesday evening as part of the “Let Them Play” movement.
They want student athletes in Oregon to be able to play sports as counties get closer to entering Phase 2.
The group met at Portland’s Gabriel Park near Southwest 37th and Vermont.
They created a website with a petition to allow kids to play contact sports and say if they’re not able to, it could lead to negative effects to kids’ mental and physical health.
“We want the governor and our policymakers to hear us. We’ve been working toward winning state titles our senior year all our lives,” said West Linn senior Cole Peters. “Friends of mine who are potentially getting college looks, they are looking at moving to states that will be playing football, will be wrestling in order to get those looks. If we don’t have sports, then our communities could be pulled apart.”
According to the group’s website, they say there are thousands of teachers, parents, coaches and athletes that are ready to be part of the solution.
They say if kids miss out, it could affect them for the rest of their lives.
