'Let Them Play': Oregonians for Athletes' gather in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV)- While professional and college sports have path back to play, what about the youth leagues?
After three months away from play, parents, coaches and kids want to know when they can play ball.
Members of an ever-growing Facebook group of more than 23,000 strong, "Let Them Play Oregon" was out playing the beautiful game, safely, to ignite the conversation for Governor Kate Brown to make the return of youth sports a priority.
“It joins people of all walks of life, of all political backgrounds, of all viewpoints are united behind that idea that we want to get these kids playing. It’s no longer a preference, it’s no longer a desire, it’s a necessity,” Julian Cordle, Chairman of Medford Parks and Recreation Commission, said.
Banding together at the Capitol, event organizer Cordle made the drive up I-5 with his kids from Eagle Point to push the movement towards a safe return to play for all sports and activities around the state.
“We wanted to show the kids when you really truly believe in something you put it right where the decision makers are at,” Cordle said.
Kids of all ages from Oregon United FC played on the Capitol lawn and are united on wanting to adapt to the times and get back to their outlets of physical and mental health.
“I feel like the youth has been kind of left in the dust. People are focusing more on the pros and college. I feel like it is just as important for us,” Macy Fry, Catlin Gabel H.S. Sophomore, said.
“If they can play, we can play. We’re all out here, we’re all wearing masks, we’re staying safe. Everything they can do, we can do,” Brock Payne, Vale High School Senior, said.
“We put our life into it, into this game so it means a lot to us,” Mateo Sufuentes, Catlin Gabel High School Senior said.
“I miss just, everything. Everything about my team that I play soccer with,” Mason Tate, Oregon United FC, said.
“This isn’t about the games per se, it’s the engagement. We believe this to be a social, mental and emotional health crisis,” Jim Bosworth, North Medford H.S. Football Coach. “For the kids that are missing out on these opportunities to engage in the things they’re passionate about.”
North Medford High Football coach Jim Bosworth is the Facebook administrator as the let them play Oregon group has grown to nearly 24,000 with 16,000 having signed the petition to “Let Them Play.”
“We don’t presume to be the highest priority issue that’s on the list of things that plans need to be made for but I want to make sure, that we want to make sure, that this is getting the proper consideration given what’s at risk with proper respectful adherence to general guidelines of being safe,” Bosworth said. “We’re not ignoring the environment, we are not dismissing the environment we are in, we’re advocating that the dialogue can continue towards participation with adherence to health guidelines.”
For more information on the movement, visit letthemplayoregon.com which has links to contact your state senators and state representatives.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.