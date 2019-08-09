PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A little girl lost her mother and sister when a suspected drunken driver crashed into their car.
Three-year-old Macy Pulido survived the horrific crash. Family and friends are now on a mission to keep alive the memory of her mother and sister.
The family is collecting letters from people who knew 24-year-old Stormy Barge and 5-year-old Emma Pulido.
The mother and daughter were killed in a crash on the 25700 block of Brush Creek Road in Linn County June. Brian McIntire, 29, of Sweet Home, is facing charges of DUII, reckless driving and manslaughter in connection with the crash.
“For some reason she didn’t get taken, and her mom and sister did,” family friend Amanda Cowdrey said of Macy.
Cowdrey hopes that when Macy is older, she will be given all the letters from people who remembered her lost loved ones.
“What I’m asking is that they take these things that made them smile about Emma and Stormy, and write them down,” Cowdrey said.
Anyone who would like to write a letter can send them to Macy, in care of Anthony Pulido, to the Sweet Home Funeral Chapel, 1443 Long St., Sweet Home, OR, 97386.
While Cowdrey hopes to receive letters from people who know the family, written words of love and encouragement will gladly be accepted from anyone.
A GoFundMe account was also established for the family.
