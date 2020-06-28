ROWENA, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire in The Gorge closed part of Highway 30 near Rowena on Sunday.
The wildfire is burning along a hillside near the town, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
A Level 1 “Get Ready” evacuation notice for homes in the area of 6090 Highway 30 West to 5220 Highway 30 West. The notice will remain in place overnight while crews monitor the area.
ODOT has closed Hwy 30 in both directions shortly before 3:00 p.m.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says crews were able to stop the spread of the fire just before 5:00 p.m.
Oregon Department of Forestry, @CRGNSA and @MCFR95 resources have stopped the spread of the Rowena Fire burning near Rowena in Wasco County. Firefighters continue to improve and strengthen the fireline and begin to mop-up.— Oregon Department of Forestry Central OR (@ODF_COD) June 28, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
