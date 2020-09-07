Level 2 evacuation notices issued in Marion Co. due to Beachie Creek Fire

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Level 2 evacuation notices – meaning be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice – were issued for the Elkhorn community in Marion County due to the Beachie Creek Fire.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office began notifying people in the affected areas at 9 a.m. Monday. That includes North Fork Road Southeast from Gates Hill Road to the Willamette National Forest boundary, as well as Elkhorn Drive, Elkhorn Ridge Road, Meyers Road and North Fork Lane.
Deputies said there is a significant danger in the area because of the fire, and people there should voluntarily relocate to a shelter, other housing outside the affected area, or get ready to leave quickly if they remain in their homes for now.
The Beachie Creek Fire started Aug. 16 in the Opal Creek Wilderness, six miles north of Detroit, and has burned more than 500 acres.
There are 237 firefighting personnel working to contain the fire.
Salmon Falls County Park is closed to the public due to the fire. Drivers were also advised that Highway 22 will be crowded with trucks, cars, trailers and fire equipment.
For more information, go to inciweb.nwcg.gov or call the information line at 541-583-0526.
Extreme fire danger is being reported around the region due to dry fuels, low humidity and strong winds.
Oregon friends... listen up! If you live on the west side of the mountains, you're going to see an abrupt change in a few hours. Now is the time to secure anything in your yard or on your deck that you don't want blowing away. I'm sure they'll appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/e66DTOFIbr— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) September 7, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.