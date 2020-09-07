Level 3 evacuation notices issued due to Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires in eastern Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Fire officials and the sheriff’s office on Monday night announced Level 3 evacuation notices in some areas due to the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fires in eastern Marion County.
Deputies raised the evacuation level for Breitenbush Hot Springs and the Devil’s Creek summer home community to Level 3, meaning residents in those areas should evacuate immediately.
Effective Tuesday at 12 p.m., a Level 2 evacuation notice will be issued for the areas north of HIghway 22 between Gates Hill Road to Breitenbush Road Southeast, the sheriff’s office said, including the City of Detriot.
Level 2 evacuation notice means there is significant danger in the area and resdients hould either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or other housing outside of the affected area or be ready to evacuate at a moments notice.
The advanced notice of the Level 2 evacuation for the larger area is being issued due to high winds and low humidity which are creating the potential for significant growth on both fires, the sheriff’s office said.
Level 2 evacuation notices were issued for the Elkhorn community in Marion County due to the Beachie Creek Fire on Monday morning, with deputies beginning to notify people in the affected areas at 9 a.m. Those areas included North Fork Road Southeast from Gates Hill Road to the Willamette National Forest boundary, as well as Elkhorn Drive, Elkhorn Ridge Road, Meyers Road and North Fork Lane.
“Deputies are encouraging residents to be prepared for reduced visibility, heavy ash in the air, and the potential for road closures in the coming days,”deputies said late Monday. “Visitors should avoid the area if at all possible to allow safe passage of people evacuating and for fire vehicles to have clear access to the roadways.”
An information line for impacted residents is being established by Marion County Emergency Management at 503-391-7294.
