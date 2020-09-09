CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Level 3 evacuation orders were issued for the city of Estacada on Wednesday.
Level 3 means “Go Now.”
Clackamas County deputies were going door-to-door Wednesday afternoon in Estacada to warn people that they need to evacuate their homes.
Deputies are alerting families in Estacada, helping them know where they can go for shelter. We’ve seen a number of them around town. @fox12oregon https://t.co/taTHoC6Mw7 pic.twitter.com/rEUEL0xu0G— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 9, 2020
Earlier Wednesday, Clackamas Fire Chief Fred Charlton said the largest fire in the county - the Riverside Fire burning about eight miles southeast of Estacada - has burned an estimated 40,000 acres. Charlton reported that the fire moved 17 miles in one day.
Four other fires - Dowdy Fire, Unger Fire, Wilhoit Fire and Spangler Road Fire - have burned a combined 2,500 acres. The Spangler Road Fire is under control.
A total of 22 structures have been lost and 600 structures are threatened.
The Clackamas County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.
Clackamas County is working with state and local agencies, including 10 fire departments. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office has been brought in, along with four task forces.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has dedicated 10 fire engines, 10 hand crews and six dozers to help with the wildfires.
Since Tuesday, 35 evacuation orders have been issued in the county. Nancy Bush, Director of Disaster Management for Clackamas County, says they reached over 16,000 contacts with those evacuations order.
All residents in Clackamas County are under some sort of evacuation levels. Those that are not under a Level 2 "Be Set" or Level 3 "Go Now" notice should consider themselves under a Level 1 "Be Ready" notice.
An interactive evacuation map for the county can be viewed here.
An evacuation site has been set up a Clackamas Community College, located a 19600 Molalla Avenue in Oregon City. Animals are being accepted at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, located at 694 Northeast 4th Avenue in Canby.
UPDATE: Sandy High School is no longer an evacuation site. Clackamas County Community College is open for families and Clackamas County Fairgrounds for animals. County working on identifying new sites now. @fox12oregon https://t.co/42fZuengRU— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 9, 2020
Other sites have been set up in Gladstone and Milwaukie. A full list of sites can be found here.
Clackamas County residents are asked to sign up for public alerts at www.clackamas.us/dm. More information about the wildfires can be found at www.clackamas.us/wildfires.
