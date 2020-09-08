WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuation notices have been issued for residents near Henry Hagg Lake due to a wildfire.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported a fire in the hills south of the Hagg Lake dam at around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday. The fire is burning near the Stimson Mainline.
Gaston Rural Fire District reported the fire was about four to five acres in size.
Shortly after, Hagg Lake was closed by fire officials, which means the public has no boat access or use of the park around the lake.
At 10:45 a.m., Level 3 "GO NOW" evacuations were issued for all of Southwest Dundee Road.
Just before 12 p.m., Level 3 evacuation orders were extended to Southwest Patton Valley Road to Cherry Grove, Southwest Lee Road, and Southwest Cascara Road near Hagg Lake.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said the entire city of Cherry Grove was under Level 3 evacuation.
Forest Grove Fire said two single engine air tankers were enroute to the fire and will take water directly from Hagg Lake.
Stimson Lumber employees and private logging crews were helping fire crews battle the wildfire.
