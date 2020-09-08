WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Level 3 evacuations were issued on Tuesday as firefighters battled another fire in rural Washington County.
We have a second wildfire south of Midway. @TVFR is actively working the fire. ***LEVEL III Evacuations***SW Weaver Dr., SW Wildfire Dr., NE Brooks Ln. NE Jaquith Ln. NE Ellis Ln, NE Mountain Top Rd. NE Bald Peak Rd., and NE McCormick Hill Rd. pic.twitter.com/UHLpXmmL1H— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 9, 2020
This also includes:
- Northeast Bryan Creek
- Northeast Quarter Mike Lane
- Northeast Chehalem Drive
- Hillside Drive
Residents who have been evacuated can get help at Mountainside High School.
"The fact that we could see the smoke coming up the hill gave us time to grab our animals and get everything ready that we wouldn't have been able to otherwise," Alexandra Peterkort said. "All I could picture is waking up in the middle of the night and having the fire outside my window and not knowing what to do or if i was going to make it out, i'm so grateful."
Earlier Tuesday, Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for residents near Henry Hagg Lake due to a wildfire believed to be caused by a downed power line.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue later Tuesday reported a 2-alarm fire near Northeast Neubebauer Road and Shine Drive in Washington County, with firefighters establishing a wet line to protect homes and Portland General Electric responding to shut power off in the area.
Firefighters are still working to contain 2alm brush fire in Washington Co. @portlandgeneral is shutting power off to area and @WCSOOregon is beginning evacuations. pic.twitter.com/Yc3nGvQBsm— TVF&R (@TVFR) September 9, 2020
Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to help evacuate people from their homes. Level 3 evacuation were in place Tuesday night for people in the following areas:
- SW Weaver Drive
- SW Wildfire Drive
- Northeast Brooks Lane
- Northeast Jaquith Lane
- Notheast Ellis Lane
- Northeast Mountain Top Road
- Northeast Bald Peak Road
- Northeast McCormick Hill Road
Residents were evacuated to Groener Elementary School, with water being drawn from nearby sources and shuttled to site, according to firefighters.
Thanks to @WCSOOregon @YCSOoregon @WCCCA for helping with evacuations from Bald Peak to Hwy 219, and McCormick Hill to 219. A safe location for evacuated residents is Groener Elementary School. Water is being drawn from nearby sources and shuttled to site. PC: WCSO pic.twitter.com/tWKZIwJTQo— TVF&R (@TVFR) September 9, 2020
