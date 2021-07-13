Level 3 evacuations ordered for wildfire burning east of La Pine

LA PINE, OR (KPTV) – Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation orders have been put in place for areas near the Darlene Fire burning east of La Pine in central Oregon. It started on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire began at 1:30 p.m. and was initially around 10 acres. Just before 5:00 p.m. the fire was estimated to have grown in size to about 500 acres. Initial attack resources and air tankers are responding to the fire.
At 6:40 p.m. the fire had grown to 600 acres.
#DarleneFire a Type 2 Incident Management Team will take over managing the 600-acre Darlene Fire tomorrow evening.— Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) July 14, 2021
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff, those affected by the fire can head to La Pine High School which is being set up as a temporary evacuation point. If people need a place to take animals, the La Pine rodeo ground are open for animals.
(1) comment
If they used that 747 it would have been out at 10 acres an hour or two after it was started. To bad the governor is an idiot!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.