Lewis and Clark College to require student COVID-19 vaccinations for fall; Oregon State University will not

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Lewis and Clark College will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for fall term, with exemptions.
Students we spoke with were glad to hear it.
"It definitely will make me feel a lot safer having everyone else vaccinated because that will lower the risk for me getting COVID," Claire Joseph said.
"I think it's necessary just for our community to feel better," Lucinda Law said.
There will be medical and non-medical, like religious, exemptions, but according to the policy now outlined on the school’s website, students who don’t comply could face restrictions like registration holds.
"We think vaccinating students is the best way to keep them healthy and safe and also get back to the kind of pre-pandemic instruction we had before," John Hancock, the Associate Dean of Students for Health and Wellness said.
He said they’re still discussing whether or not staff and faculty will have the same requirement, but that this is a priority for students since many of them live in dorms which are a higher risk congregate living environment.
He said they’re giving students months to plan and will work with international students and others who might need help getting vaccinated when they’re back.
Meanwhile at Oregon State University, a different approach.
"We're not ready and we don’t think public health agencies are ready to say this should be a requirement for every person," VP for University Relations Steve Clark said.
He said they’re being mindful of the many reasons someone might not get vaccinated or have access to a vaccine, and they think offering education and opportunity is better than a requirement.
"What we’re doing is taking into consideration what our local and state health authorities are guiding us to do and we’re putting an OSU face on it through testing, through vaccination, through requirements of public health measures and we believe it’s working."
In addition to those two schools, FOX 12 checked in with several other schools in our area.
A spokesperson for Linfield University said they are strongly considering requiring vaccinations but want to make sure students who will be living in all different places over summer have access to the vaccine before issuing a mandate.
We’re told Portland State University is not considering a requirement given the emergency use authorization status and how early we are in the vaccine rollout.
And University of Portland has not made a decision yet.
I'm excited to see which group of law students will get together to sue the school over requiring something that is under emergency use, and that the federal government has flatly stated cannot be forced upon anyone through coercion or any other means.
