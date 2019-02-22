LEWIS COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A teen arrested in connection to another teen’s death in Lewis County last year pleaded guilty to murder and rape charges Friday.
Benito S. Marquez was taken into custody in June last year in connection to Ben Eastman III’s death, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says.
Eastman III, 16, had been reported as missing by his family June 27.
Family members said he hadn’t been heard from since he was supposed to meet with Marquez, who they said had been Eastman III’s friend for years, according to deputies.
Marquez told law enforcement Eastman III never showed up for their meeting and, during an interview with deputies, said he had not seen the missing boy for several days.
Deputies later searched a Randle property owned by Marquez’s and found Eastman III’s body. Marquez and his brother, Jonathan Adamson, were arrested for first-degree murder and rape. Prosecutors decided to charge Marquez, who was also 16 at the time, as an adult.
According to court documents, cell phone text records show the brothers lured Eastman III into the woods for a camping trip on June 24. Detectives say Adamson told them that once they were in the woods, he and his brother forced Eastman on the ground and assaulted him for as long as 45 minutes.
Court documents say the brothers then hit Eastman with a rock to make sure he was dead, buried him in a shallow grave and burned his clothes. Investigators say Eastman died of blunt force trauma.
Marquez and Adamson’s mother, Kindra Rose Adamson, was arrested in July 2018 for rendering criminal assistance in the first degree. Adamson’s fiancée, Emma L. Brown, 20, of Glenoma, Washington, was arrested on the same charge after turning herself in on an outstanding warrant.
Deputies said the arrests of Brown and Kindra Adamson were based on their “actions and knowledge of the crime after the homicide, but prior to the arrest of the two suspects.”
Marquez Friday pleaded guilty to amended charges including murder in the first degree, rape in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and unlawful disposal of human remains. He is due back in court for sentencing on March 28.
Kinda Adamson pleaded guilty to two counts of rendering criminal assistance in the first degree and is due back in court for a sentencing review on Feb. 28.
Jonathan Adamson and Emma Brown have upcoming trials.
