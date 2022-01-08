LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – There is some reprieve for residents of Lewis County after dealing with severe flooding, but some roads in Centralia are still underwater.

Debra McCoy drove into Centralia from Chehalis after being stuck at home since Thursday. She said this isn't the first time she's seen flooding like this in the county.

Body of flood victim recovered after Pacific Northwest storm SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency workers have recovered the body of a man in southwest Washington state whose vehicle was swept away by flooding unlea…

"It's been awful," she said. "We've just been stranded at home. We dealt with this 30 years ago and I was stuck at Motel 6 for a month."

Rivers like Skookumchuck and Chehalis are now receding, something McCoy is happy to hear.

"I'm glad to see they're receding but I feel sorry for the people who are stuck," she said.

On Friday, Air 12 captured the worst of the flooding, with houses and cars underwater. Some people were even stranded on top cars waiting to be rescued.

Lewis County spokesperson Austin Majors said they've now seen 25 water rescues. He reminded drivers to avoid driving through road closures.

"One thing people need to be aware of as they go out onto the roads is that there is water even different from where it was yesterday,” he said. “As some water recedes and other water comes in, there's debris and water in different places so people need to be cautious driving.”

Dozens of people stayed at Centralia Middle School, where the Red Cross had a shelter set up. It is now moving locations so school can resume Monday morning.

Lewis County officials have not announced the new location, but FOX 12 will update this story when we get that information.