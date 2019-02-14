PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A transgender woman in Portland says a group of men carrying baseball bats attacked her and left her unconscious in the street.
Members of the LGBTQ community say that similar attacks have happened at least three times, all targeting trans and queer Portlanders. Now, they’re asking their community to stay strong and stick together.
“We have received multiple reports from concerned community members about at least three attacks against queer and trans identified community members," Cameron Whitten, executive director of the Q Center, a LGBTQ community space in north Portland, said. "We know a community member was recently found unconscious with bruises and bleeding all over their body. Most of these folks have been assaulted by a group of men with bats and wooden planks."
“Most of these (LGBTQ) folks have been assaulted by a group of men with bats & wooden planks.” The Q Center says it’s hearing shocking news; at least 3 recent/violent attacks on queer & trans Portlanders. @qcenter says it’s a safe place w/resources to help #fox12 #lgbtq #portland pic.twitter.com/Cxt42CFUIB— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) February 15, 2019
Whitten says he’s disturbed by the news and wants all survivors to know that the Q Center has resources and counseling available.
“Many people are scared for their safety," Whitten said. "They’re afraid that there is current targeting happening, violent targeting happening, so we’re not safe to be outside."
The same conversation is reaching Crush Bar in southeast Portland. The recent reported attack happened nearby.
“It’s come to our attention through some of our regulars, who’ve let us know that there have been some attacks on trans feminine women in our area and in Portland,” Chris Stewart with Crush Bar said.
Now, Stewart says the bar is asking all employees and patrons to never leave alone.
“We’ve been trying our best to let our staff and regulars know, for safety reasons, we want everyone to be leaving in pairs,” Stewart said.
“We are shocked and just outraged by what we’ve heard," Whitten said. "We’re thinking we’re okay, for this one day, and we’re reminded…that’s not the case. We’re reminded that our fight continues. And even though we’re resilient, it’s also exhausting."
Portland Police say on Sunday, Feb. 10 officers responded to a report of an assault near SE 15th Avenue and SE Morrison Street. Officers could not give any details of the case, as it’s an ongoing investigation.
Police say to their knowledge they have not received any other reports of assaults; however, police encourage anyone who might be a victim of a bias crime to contact law enforcement right away.
