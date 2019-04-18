HILLSBORO, (KPTV) - A burglar got away with 15 musical instruments from Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
Police said the crime occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday.
An unidentified person in dark clothing entered the school and stole the instruments from the band teacher’s office.
The stolen instruments include eight flutes, three saxophones, two clarinets, a trumpet and a bass guitar. The instruments were removed from their cases before they were taken by the thief.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-629-0111.
