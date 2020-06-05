PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As we see protests across the country and in Portland, leaders are asking people to educate themselves and that all starts by reading.
Part of the message by these protesters is to be informed.
That involves picking up a book to look at history and what challenges people of color currently face.
The Multnomah County Library says it seeing a huge uptick in interest for books about Civil Rights.
"Modern libraries are more than just books so during time of community need and crisis the library focuses on what people need and want during uncertain times and in the past weekend we have seen a huge increase in books about racism and social justice. So, thousands and thousands of holds and checkups,” said Kirby McCurtis, Multnomah County Libraries. “If you read and take no action then society stays the same right so at the library, we are committed to make that difference we are committed to being a place where people can learn to take steps to make society better.”
The library has lists on books to read on the topic but also recommends not to get too bogged down with books about issues. They recommend people should mix in books about people of color that show their stories in a positive light and not get so down.
They also encourage fiction books by diverse authors.
But McCurtis also has a background with kids she teaches a class on racism when the library is not closed.
“There is never a point that is too early to have that conversation about race and racism with your children. I know people get very nervous because they think they are going to make a mistake but babies as young as two or three-months-old children can see color and at one child are already able to distinguish that difference in race. It is important to expose babies to books that feature a wide variety of skin tones and we have lots of book lists on how to talk to kids about race and racism," McCurtis said.
A book she recommends is called "Me and White Supremacy" that is available online and has unlimited copies. So far almost 4,000 people have checked it out since the past weekend. There’s also a list of kids’ books to check out.
The full list is available at the Multnomah County Library website.
