License plate shortage may require licensing department to issue paper plates in Clark Co.

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Auditor’s Office announced on Monday that due to a statewide license plate shortage, nine licensing subagents may begin issuing temporary paper permits to passenger vehicle licensing customers.
The paper permits will be good for 60 days and can be displayed the same way temporary plates are displayed when purchasing a car from a dealer. When metal plates become available customers will be contacted and informed they can pick up their plates at the licensing office.
The shortage is currently impacting passenger plates, but the supply of truck, trailer and motorcycle plates may be impacted prior to the supply chain being fully restored.
Metal license plates are produced by Department of Corrections (DOC). DOC’s production slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, DOC increased staffing and outsourced production to another state beginning on July 31.
Information on licensing services in Clark County, including a list of subagents, is available online at: www.clarkautolicense.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.