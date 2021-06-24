WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A serious head-on crash has closed a Washington County roadway Thursday afternoon.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Northwest Zion Road near Northwest Kerkman Road. Two Life Flight helicopters responded to the scene, according to Cornelius Fire.
The sheriff's office said at least two people were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
NW Zion Church Road will be closed while emergency crews are on scene. The sheriff's office said the investigation will likely take several hours. No additional information has been released at this time.
