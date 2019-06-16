LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Every professional race car driver had to get a start somewhere. For a teenager from Lebanon, that beginning came in his own backyard.
Not sure what you were doing during middle school summer vacation, but it likely wasn’t running an Outlaw Late Model and throwing dirt in a main event. But that’s life in the fast lane for 13-year-old McLain Beaudoin.
“I’ve been out here racing since I was five in the carts and just kind of progressed up and up,” Beaudoin said.
Green to checkered – Beaudoin has spent the past eight years throttling down to victory lane.
“We’re fairly competitive for our experience out here and it’s pretty nice to know that,” he said.
Fairly competitive is underselling the goods. Beaudoin went from middle school to main event winner at the age of 12.
“It’s 525 horse power and you can’t do anything to them. You don’t get nothing for them either. It’s a cheaper way of racing, really,” he said.
It’s all good when proud grandfather Robert Diebel is fronting the bill.
“He doesn’t hold grudges,” Diebel said. “He is a lot better person than I am.”
Grandpa ran on the same grounds in Lebanon that his grandson is tearing up on those revved up Saturday nights.
“We’ve just always been together. I couldn’t do it without him, I couldn't imagine it without him,” Beaudoin said.
Diebel said, “He’s 10 times better than I ever was. Yeah, he’s pretty damn good. I hate to brag, but that guy is pretty decent.”
It’s $14 for a barrel of fun on the banked dirt oval of Willamette Speedway, newly owned by Beaudoin’s uncle Dan.
“It’s just a good way to go out and have fun on a Saturday night,” Beaudoin said.
The family business is door-to-door with the pedal mashed to the floor.
“You don’t think about it too much while you are racing. When you look back on it, it seems cooler than it did when you were actually doing it,” Beaudoin said. “It’s just kind of second nature.”
Diebel said, “Of course, everybody thinks their kid is the best but he’s pretty special.”
Running with the big boys, Beaudoin is the lone kid to drop the hammer.
“Going out there and winning with people who have been out there for years and years is just a really good feeling, and it feels good to do it too,” he said.
Alongside his pit crew of pops and uncle, the incoming Lebanon High freshman is fine tuning and tinkering his green machine to dial it in.
“It looks like a lot to them, but really there is not too much when you get to understand all of it,” he said.
That Oregon drivers permit is still a couple of summers away, but Beaudoin already has his NASCAR license and those big time banked ovals are closer in the mirror than they appear.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.