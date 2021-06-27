ORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Pools in Portland will continue to operate at a limited capacity despite the extreme weather conditions.

Covid-19 restrictions had set pool capacity at 50 percent and required folks to pre-register whether they wanted to swim laps, play or take lessons.

On Friday, state health officials said the city could lift the covid restrictions and operate at full capacity, saying the heat wave was a more immediate threat than covid. But Portland couldn't make that happen.

Portland Parks and Recreation says it hasn't been able to hire enough lifeguards this season and says they've only hired half the number it needs to operate safely at full capacity.

Chris Dafick and his son were in the pool at Peninsula Park on Saturday and thought the city is doing the best it can under the circumstances:

"I'm just glad that they're open in general because last year they weren't open at all so," Dafick said. "At least we're making steps some steps toward a normal life again, which I think is pretty cool."

While it wasn't easy to get into a swimming pool on Sunday, it was easier to access one of the 25 working splash pads and fountains because they have no restrictions.

Anna Bledsoe was happy to watch her two young sons run and giggle through the splash pad at Peninsula Park.

"It's very important, I think," she said. "It's helping keep everybody cool, helping build community, and it's just a lot of fun to help the kids do their thing."

Sam Russ and his 4-year-old son are grateful that these splash pads and fountains are a part of city life.

"I thought it was something that was going to be good," Russ said. "A lot of kids are going to be out here and just after covid and all – physical communication is so important so crucial right now."

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard must be at least 16-years-old. Portland Parks and Rec does offer lessons and will train anyone who is interested.