TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – On the first official day of summer, lifeguards and rescue crews are resurfacing some life-saving advice for people hoping to hit the water.
Water rescue crews at Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale Friday said the AMR River Safety Program has saved more than one-thousand lives. Rescuers say before the program, one to two people would drown at the park every summer.
Glenn White, a father who has a house next door to the Sandy River and Glenn Otto Park, says he has witnessed multiple drownings at the park over the years.
‘We were probably eye witnesses to more than eight drownings while we lived there,” White said. “It was gut-wrenching…we didn’t even want to go swimming.”
White says to this day, he still has rope and a life-preserver on hand, just in case.
“I have one ready to go in my garage at all times, I have thrown it on occasion,” White said.
White says screams for help have haunted his family.
“I know it affected my kids, because my daughters became one of the first rescue swimmers for AMR and my son joined the Coast Guard,” White said.
White’s daughter, Shannon, says she has saved a mother struggling in the rapids as a lifeguard at the park.
“I’ll never forget…just how scared the lady was and how grateful I was to have the training to know what to do,” Shannon said.
Lifeguards at the park say they rescued a man from the water just last week. They say since the AMR River Rescue program first started, they’ve pulled one-thousands people from the rapids.
A celebration was held Friday to recognize all of the lives saved with the unveiling of a soon-to-be-statue of two lifeguards looking over the river.
The AMR River Safety Program started 20 years ago. Lifeguards will be posted at the park all summer until Labor Day.
