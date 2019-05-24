MULTNOMAH AND CLACKAMAS COUNTIES, OR (KPTV) – Starting this weekend, lifeguards will be out at some popular swimming spots.
Over the past few weeks, the American Medical Response River Rescue Team has been training, and starting Saturday, lifeguards will be posted Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale and High Rocks Park in Gladstone.
FOX 12 spoke with organization during a final training session Friday morning to talk about water conditions.
“Oregon rivers are really dangerous, you have the cold, swift water,” Leah Gordon, AMR program director, said. “Cold water can cause cold shock. Swift currents can bring in debris, things swimmers can be trapped in and drown in, and also the currents are changing every day, unlike a pool.”
As always, people are urged to always wear a life jacket.
