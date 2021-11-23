Lifelong Portlander calls city 'ticking time bomb' after burglary in Eastmoreland neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Last Thursday was like any other day for Erica Hetfeld until she got a Ring Doorbell notification at work. Surveillance video shows a black SUV in her driveway but she wasn't expecting any packages to arrive.

"I thought it was very odd because this guy got out who had a mask on, a baseball hat and slippers. He went up to my door with what looked like a kids' toy," she said.

In the video, you can see the man wearing all black, in an Oregon State University mask and a pair of slippers. After bringing the toy to the door, the man gets a painter's pole out of his car and starts heading toward the house on Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.

"I set my alarm remotely and the next thing you see is he put his head down and the next thing you know, he takes his painter's pole and then my backyard camera goes completely blue, like he painted over it," she said. "Or in this case, he put painter's tape over it. Then two seconds later I get a text message from the alarm company that someone's broken in the house."

The alarm didn't scare the burglar and that's when Hetfeld said she called 911. She said she was on hold for five minutes.

"The police came 10 minutes later, and he was already gone by then," she said.

During his time inside her house, she said the burglar didn't take obvious items like their TV. Instead, she said he did something much more violating.

"Walked straight up the stairs and ransacked our bedroom and took every single piece of jewelry I own, which is this and went through my husband's drawers and then went into my toddler's room," Hetfeld said.

Among the items stolen - some family heirlooms she's afraid she'll never get back, including a gold cuff her grandmother passed down to her.

Now she hopes city leaders will step up and do their part to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"It's violating to have someone you're watching at 2:30 in the afternoon breaking in your back door and going through your toddler's drawers," she said. "It's totally unacceptable what leaders locally and the state have done, which is, I believe, to make it okay for people to commit crimes because they don't feel like they're either going to be put in jail, incarcerated or prosecuted."

If they don't step up soon, this lifelong Portlander said she'd consider leaving.

"We're not safe here anymore. I wanna be able to raise my family here. I grew up here, I went to high school here. This isn't working," Hetfeld said. "I think a lot of us feel like where we live is like a ticking time bomb. We're waiting for something like this to happen."

If you recognize this man or his car, she asked that you call Portland Police.