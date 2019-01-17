PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) Organizers of "Lift Every Voice Oregon" met on Thursday to introduce the two bills they plan to introduce to the state legislature.
The two new bills deal with ammunition magazines and military assault weapons.
Under one of their proposed bills, ammunition would be limited to ten rounds and under.
Those who have more than ten rounds would have to get rid of them or alter them to fit the law.
The second bill would give assault style gun owners a year to register their gun.
After that year, those types of guns will no longer be for sale and they will be illegal to have if they aren't registered.
Those who violate either law would be fined, then penalties would increase per occurrence.
Organizers say they believe these laws will provide a path that leads to a safer Oregon.
"It is time for this to be over. We are grateful for this important addition, we are grateful and stand confident that our legislature, governor, and people around this state are determined to have Oregon, once again, stand in leadership for what states ought to do,” Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee said.
Last year, the group proposed a similar ban.
Critics said gun owners already go through background checks and the measure won't target criminals using the banned weapons.
