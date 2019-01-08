COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - While the Portland metro area saw lots of rain and wind Tuesday morning, areas in the higher elevations of the Columbia River Gorge saw some snow.
Just before dawn, rain drops changed over to snow flakes up on the hill in Hood River.
"The roads started turning white, all of thee side streets," said Jesse Bloom.
The snow prompted some schools in the Gorge to have delays, while others closed.
Conditions changed quickly on the streets.
Drivers had to deal with a slick morning commute. Meantime, people who chose to walk to work, dealt with slushy sidewalks.
"It was cold. I almost slipped a few times," said Corey Sanchez.
Sanchez said the walk in the snow boosted his mood.
"I like the snow very much. I think it's refreshing. We don't get to see the snow much," said Sanchez.
The FOX 12 Weather team said less snow showed up than expected, with it staying above the river level.
Typical for this time of year, but a sight that hasn't been seen much so far this season.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.