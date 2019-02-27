PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - February's winter weather spell is not over yet. The Portland metro saw light snowfall in some areas Wednesday morning, bringing slick spots to the roads.

The FOX 12 Weather team called for a trace to one inch of snow overnight and into the early morning hours. The areas that saw the most snowfall were west and south of the metro.

That light snowfall created slippery conditions on many roadways, including Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. Drivers should be cautious during their morning commute.

The Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct tweeted about a rollover crash that appeared to be weather-related on northbound I-205 at Southeast Powell Boulevard. No one was injured in the crash.

One trouble spot for drivers was the I-205 southbound ramp to I-5 northbound.

According to TripCheck, the ramp is blocked due to a crash.

Several school districts have canceled classes Wednesday, including Portland Public, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Clackamas County, Lake Oswego, Parkrose, and Salem-Keizer. 

For the full list of closures and delays, visit: www.kptv.com/weather/closings/

Pacific Power reported that an outage was affecting more than 4,500 customers in the Montavilla neighborhood.

The icy conditions should not last long, according to Meteorologist Mark Nelsen who said the late February sun energy will warm pavement quickly after 10 a.m.

