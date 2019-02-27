PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - February's winter weather spell is not over yet. The Portland metro saw light snowfall in some areas Wednesday morning, bringing slick spots to the roads.
The FOX 12 Weather team called for a trace to one inch of snow overnight and into the early morning hours. The areas that saw the most snowfall were west and south of the metro.
That light snowfall created slippery conditions on many roadways, including Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. Drivers should be cautious during their morning commute.
Huge issues heading north on I-5 at Nyberg Rd... icy!! #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Y5CKSbyJdj— Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) February 27, 2019
I’m riding passenger with @photog49 behind the wheel going up 217 North and we are seeing a number of ice warnings on overhead roadway signs. Some drivers slowing down & using hazard lights. pic.twitter.com/4JhTORQXde— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 27, 2019
The Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct tweeted about a rollover crash that appeared to be weather-related on northbound I-205 at Southeast Powell Boulevard. No one was injured in the crash.
The crash is non injury, we have the fast lane blocked. Appears to be be weather related. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/zdi67PPbyl— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) February 27, 2019
One trouble spot for drivers was the I-205 southbound ramp to I-5 northbound.
According to TripCheck, the ramp is blocked due to a crash.
Several school districts have canceled classes Wednesday, including Portland Public, Beaverton, Tigard-Tualatin, Clackamas County, Lake Oswego, Parkrose, and Salem-Keizer.
For the full list of closures and delays, visit: www.kptv.com/weather/closings/
Pacific Power reported that an outage was affecting more than 4,500 customers in the Montavilla neighborhood.
We are aware of power outages in Portland, Oregon affecting approximately 4,554 customers. The cause of the outage is under investigation. The estimated time of restoration is 7:00 am. For updates visit https://t.co/NsT494jHsK or text “STAT” to 722797. Please be safe!— Pacific Power OR (@PacificPower_OR) February 27, 2019
The icy conditions should not last long, according to Meteorologist Mark Nelsen who said the late February sun energy will warm pavement quickly after 10 a.m.
