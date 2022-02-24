Light snowfall leads to slick road conditions across NW Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow was falling and sticking to roads across the region Thursday morning, creating slick road conditions and prompting many school districts to start late or cancel school.

At around 3 a.m., light snow showers began pushing their way southward across western Washington and northwest Oregon. Snow could be seen accumulating on Interstate 205 in Vancouver at about 4:45 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn reported troopers have been responding to a "number of crashes/incidents" in the southwest Washington area.

SWWA - If you are just getting up, there is snow throughout the region! Troopers are responding to a number of crashes/incidents. Please...Only travel if needed! #DontBeThatPerson #BePrepared4Travel #ReduceSpeeds #LeaveRoom4Others pic.twitter.com/Fven0IJ8hg — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) February 24, 2022

The Oregon Department of Transportation was reporting several crashes along Interstate 84 in east Portland, creating a big backup for morning commuters on I-84 and on I-205.

Traffic backed up on EB I-84 at NE 45th Ave for a crash. ⁦@ORStatePolice⁩ are responding. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/yzBKx7Cmqq — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 24, 2022

NWS Portland said even the light snow can affect traction. Drivers are being asked to take it slow and be extra safe during the morning commute.

Multiple school districts in the region have canceled classes for the day due to weather conditions, including Evergreen, Ridgefield, Kelso, Woodland and Corbett.

Check out a full list of school closures and delays here.