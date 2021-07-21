KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The largest wildfire burning in the country is inching closer to burning 400,000 acres, but firefighters are continuing to make good progress on containment, which is now at 32 percent.
As of Wednesday morning, the Bootleg Fire has scorched an estimated 394,407 acres. According to officials, the cause has been determined to lightning/natural. The wildfire first started on July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 15 miles northwest of Beatty.
Officials said the fire perimeter distance is currently about 222.5 miles, which is almost the driving distance from Portland to Grants Pass. Firefighters have contained about 81 miles of the perimeter. In total, 2,268 personnel are currently fighting the massive wildfire.
Evacuations remain in place in Klamath and Lake counties due to the fire. An evacuation map for the Bootleg Fire can be found here. Sign up for Lake County emergency alerts here and sign up for Klamath County emergency alerts here. Two Red Cross evacuation shelters are operating at all hours for those displaced by the fire. They are at the following locations: Thrive Church at 235 South Laguna Street in Klamath Falls and Daly Middle School at 906 South 3rd Street in Lakeview.
Updates on acreage, containment, closures, and evacuation levels can be found on the Bootleg Fire's official Facebook page and Twitter page.
KPTV you are straying off message. Kate Brown told us that Climate change was what is causing these fire and not natural events like lightning. Also poor forest management has absolutely nothing to do with all the wildfires.
