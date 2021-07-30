CENTRAL OREGON (KPTV) - Lightning storms caused 19 wildfires across Central Oregon on Thursday, according to officials. A majority of the wildfires were quickly contained thanks to quick action by local fire crews.
The biggest fire, the Deep Creek Fire, is estimated at 2,000 acres and began at around 6 p.m. Officials said it's located west of Shaniko and directly north of the junction of Highway 97 and Highway 197 near Deep Creek. The Bakeoven-Shaniko Rural Fire Protection Association will continue to receive help from federal resources from the Prineville BLM District to contain he fire.
The second largest fire, the 3684 Fire, was 840 acres and is currently contained, according to officials. Federal resources from the Prineville BLM District and the Ashwood Rural Fire Protection District fought the wildfire. Officials said small starts are being addressed in the area and patrol for new starts will continue throughout the day.
A lightning fire near Skyliner's Road, northwest of Bend, was held to 1.6 acres. Officials said an airtanker was passing over the area when the fire began, spotted the smoke, and started initial attack. The fire reportedly had significant potential to cause damage to homes and infrastructure near Bend. With help from the airtanker, firefighters from the Forest Service and Bend Fire were able to contain the fire.
Officials said all other fire starts were contained at 0.1 of an acre or less, with the exception of one two-acre fire that was quickly contained. More lightning is expected Friday, which will likely cause new starts. Crews will continue to monitor areas across Central Oregon. Officials are asking anyone who sees a fire start to call 911.
With 19 lightning wildfire starts across Central Oregon firefighting crews are keeping busy. More fires are likely to come over the next day or two. Please do everything you can do to prevent human caused starts. We have enough going on with natural starts!— Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) July 30, 2021
