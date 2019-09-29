VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver man says lightning struck near his house Saturday night.
“All of a sudden there was a bang and a flash… we both ran to see if each other was all right,” said homeowner Steve Pyne.
He says lightning struck a tree outside his house, leaving behind huge holes in their walls and another in their roof.
He was inside with his wife when it happened. Fortunately, both of them are OK.
“We had walls that had been blown out. It blew out the electrical panel and blew the meter outside of the house,” said Pyne. “And there’s a hole up at the top of our house into our walk-in closet, just a great deal inside our house.”
Man was at home with his wife when lightning struck his house in Vancouver. They’re both ok. The strike left holes in their walls and roof. It also blew the electrical meter off the side of the house. #WaWx #Fox12 #LightningStrike #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/wwx17StIv6— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 29, 2019
They say they can’t stay at the house, so they’ve checked into a hotel as they work to clean up the damage.
At one point on Saturday, more than 22,000 families had lost power in Clark County, but crews have since restored power to those homes.
